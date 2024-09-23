UP: Tiger Brutally Attacks Man Defecating In Bushes Of Pilibhit Village, Locals Alert Forest Officials (VIDEO)

A man was brutally attacked by a wild tiger in the Nagariya Kat area of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on Monday while he was defecating in an open field. The victim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals, covered in blood.

The attack caused panic in the village, with people gathering near the spot where the man was attacked. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing villagers chasing away the tiger after the attack.

According to reports, after the attack, a crowd of villagers surrounded the tiger, which had hidden in the bushes near a dam. The tiger peeked out from the bushes after hearing the commotion, scaring the villagers, who ran for their lives upon seeing and hearing its roar.During this chaos, many fell on the road and injured themselves.

The incident occurred in the Nagariya Kat area, which falls under the Barahi Range of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR).

The Pilibhit Police took cognizance of the incident by responding to a post on X. The police informed that after receiving the information, Madhotanda police immediately went to the scene and took the injured person to CHC Puranpur for treatment. "The Forest Department and police teams are taking further necessary actions," they stated.

According to reports, the Mathna Jabti area in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, has become a hotspot for tiger attacks over the past one and a half years. This area is adjacent to the Mala Range, leading to frequent sightings of wild animals. However, in recent times, these sightings have turned deadly. The increasing number of wild animals is becoming a menace for residents living in villages adjacent to the forest. In terms of tiger attack incidents, seven people lost their lives in 2023, and so far in 2024, six people have been killed.