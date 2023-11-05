UP: Stubborn Sub-Inspector Rahul Tripathi Refuses To Co-Operate With Anti-Corruption Officials After Being Caught Accepting ₹10,000 Bribe (VIDEO)

Sub-inspector Rahul Tripathi | Twitter

A shocking video of a stubborn sub-inspector, allegedly caught accepting a bribe in Lucknow, being dragged by the Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) authorities of the Uttar Pradesh Police after he refused to co-operate with them has gone viral on social media. Sub-inspector Rahul Tripathi is seen refusing to get in the police van after being caught by the ACO authorities, after which they had to hold him and push him in to the vehicle.

The ACO officials caught sub-inspector Tripathi allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10, 000 on Saturday evening. The arrest took place in the Banthra police station area. Sub-inspector Rahul Tripathi, who is in-charge of Harauni outpost of Banthara police station area, was taken into custody by the anti-corruption team. ACP (Krishnanagar) Vinay Kumar Dwivedi, confirmed the arrest and stated that Tripathi was arrested while accepting the bribe.

ACO officials push stubborn sub-inspector in van

The video of Tripathi's arrest was circulated widely on Sunday. In the video, the ACO officials are seen holding Tripathi and dragging him to the police van. The sub-inspector also did not get inside the police vehicle, following which several other officials had to push him inside the van.

The arrest followed a complaint by Vinod Kumar, a resident of MF Tower on Mohan Road, Buddheshwar. Kumar reported the alleged bribery incident to the ACO a few days ago.

Tripathi sought bribe to suppress a case

The incident unfolded on Saturday evening when sub-inspector Tripathi reportedly contacted an individual with the intention of suppressing a case. However, the anti-corruption team intervened and apprehended Tripathi while he was allegedly accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The ACO authorities recovered Rs 10,000 from Tripathi, who has been now suspended.