UP: State Observes 'No Meat Day'; All Meat Shops Ordered Shut

UP: State Observes 'No Meat Day' In Memory Of Late Sadhu Vaswani; Slaughter Houses, Shops Remained Shut While Eateries Thrive | Photo: www.sadhuvaswani.org

Fpj Bureau/Lucknow: Slaughter houses and meat shops in Uttar Pradesh remained shut on Saturday as the Yogi Government declared November 25 as No Non-Veg Day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vaswani, a well known Sindhi religious preacher. However despite the No Meat day on Saturday the non-veg eateries in the cities including Lucknow remained open and did brisk business.

The UP Government in its order had asked to keep the slaughterhouses and meat shops located in all the urban local bodies of the state, closed. The state government of UP has declared five days in a year as meat free day. These include Mahavir Jayanti, Gandhi Jayanti, Maha Shivratri, Buddha Jayanti and birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vaswani.

'No Meat Day' observed to commemorate birth anniversary of TL Vaswani

The decision for closure of meat shops on the birth anniversary of TL Vaswani was taken by the Yogi Government in 2021 in honour of the Sadhu who advocated a vegetarian lifestyle.

However the No Meat day order failed to cause any dent on the sale of the non-veg dishes in the restaurants. According to Hakeem Ahmad, the owner of famous Awadhi cuisine restaurant `Mughal Darbar, in fact the sale was brist on Saturday as people could not get raw meat selling shops open. He, however, said that closure orders for meat shops and slaughterhouses came very late on Friday and the restaurant owner had little time to make advance arrangements of raw material. He said that while shops in cities were closed, those in rural areas continued to sell.