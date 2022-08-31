'You can go without eating meat for 1-2 days': Gujarat High Court on plea against slaughterhouse closure

Representative Image |

The Gujarat High Court, hearing a plea on Tuesday challenging the decision of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to close down its sole slaughterhouse in the city on the occasion of a Jain festival, has asked petitioners to not eat meat for some days.

"You can restrain yourself for 1 or 2 days from eating (meat)," the court told the petitioner.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, or AMC, had ordered the city's only slaughterhouse to pull down its shutters between August 24 and 31, and September 4 and 9, due to ongoing and upcoming Jain festivals.

Petitioner Kul Hind Jamiat-Al Quresh Action Committee argued that the order "restrains" people's right to food.

The bench of Justice Sandeep Bhatt was essentially dealing with a plea moved by Kul Hind Jamiat-Al Quresh Action Committee Gujarat represented by Danish Qureshi Razawala and another person challenging the closure of the sole slaughterhouse in the city.

After a brief hearing on Tuesday, Justice Bhatt adjourned the matter to September 2 for further hearing after the petitioner sought some time to bring more material on the court’s records.

In December last year, the Gujarat High Court had asked the state government to clarify whether it had been trying to remove non-vegetarian food handcarts from the streets, after a petition alleged such a drive was going on.

The BJP-led state government had denied the allegation.