AIMIM chief Owaisi slams Karnataka govt's meat ban on Ganesh Chaturthi decision, says '80% of population eats meat'

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed the Karnataka government's decision of meat ban in Bengaluru on August 31.

While addressing the media, Owaisi claimed that 80 per cent of Karnataka's population eats meat. He said, "This order from the Karnataka government is in violation of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Indian Constitution. The Supreme Court has stated earlier that what one wears and eats is their own choice. 80 per cent of Karnataka's population eats meat."

"On the one hand big restaurant chains will be allowed to sell their non-vegetarian products, but on the other hand small business owners like butchers who try to make an honest living, will be punished. This is a very wrong decision," he added.

His remark comes after the Bruhant Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced a ban on animal slaughter and the sale of meat on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sharing a circular in Kannada language, the BBMP said, "Prohibition of animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi" day. On Wednesday, August 31, on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi", Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) informed that the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in sales stalls under Burhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is completely prohibited."

Earlier, the authorities had announced meat ban on Janmashtami, Ram Navami, as well.