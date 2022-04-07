UP: SP MLA Shahjil Islam's petrol pump razed after he challenges CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party legislator from Bareilly, Shahjil Islam who had challenged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a function recently has to face wrath of administration.

The petrol pump owned by the SP MLA was razed on Thursday in Bareilly. The district administration said that pump was constructed without clearance from the authorities and notices were served earlier to regularize it.

The SP MLA while addressing a function organized at Bareilly to felicitate him on victory in the assembly polls had given a controversial statement. In his address to supporters, Shahjil Islam had referred to CM Yogi and said, "Unke Munh Se Awaz Nikli To Humare Bundukon Se Dhuwan Nahi Goliyan Nikelgi (If he dare to utter a single word ouns would not spill fumes but bullets)." The felicitation ceremony for SP MLA was organized at Bareilly seven days back. An FIR was lodged in Bareilly Cantt police station against the legislator for giving offensive speech.

Meanwhile on Thursday, a team of district administration along with the officials of Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) reached at the petrol pump owned by the SP MLA and razed it. The officials said that the petrol pump was constructed without having it cleared from the competent authorities. The petrol pump of SP legislator is situated at Delhi-Rampur national highway in Bareilly district.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:15 PM IST