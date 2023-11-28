UP Snake Video: Youths Caught Risking Their Lives By Playing With Dangerous Cobra In Barabanki

Youths Caught Risking Their Lives By Playing With Dangerous Cobra In Barabanki | Twitter

Barabanki: A shocking video has emerged on the internet in which a few youths are seen indulging in a daring stunt in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. It can be seen in the video that the youths are risking their lives and playing with a poisonous snake in the village. They also filmed themselves while taming a poisonous cobra snake in Sidhaur village. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

They started taming the cobra with cricket bats

The incident occurred at the Sindhaur village in Barabaki which falls under the Asandra Police Station area. It can be seen in the video that a few youths who are holding cricket bats in their hands found a snake inside the fields in the village. One of the youths caught the snake and picked it up by its tail. The other youths present at the spot started taming the cobra with the cricket bats in their hands.

The act of the youngsters could have been fatal and a major accident could have happened at any time as the snake was dangerous and venomous. They found the snake near the electric power house near Sidhaur on the outpost area of Asandra Police Station area. The youths should have called the police or contacted the forest department as soon as they spotted the snake.

Instead of calling the police or the forest department they caught the snake themself and started playing with it. They first caught the snake and then kept it inside a box and started playing after removing it from the box. The youth who was holding the snake swung the cobra by catching its tail and then kept on the carrier of a bicycle. He also threatened one of his friends by swinging the snake on to him by catching its tail. The youth ran few steps behind to save himself from the snake.

The youths risked their lives by playing with a venomous snake in the open. It could have been fatal if the snake would have bitten any one of them. The video of the youths indulged in the foolish act has been doing rounds on the internet and the police have taken cognisanze of the video and will soon initiate a probe against the youngsters.