UP: Shop Owner Abused, Slapped Over Asking Money For Cigarette From BJP Councilor Bhavani Shankar Rai In Kanpur (Video)

Shop Owner Manhandled, Slapped Over Asking Money For Cigarette | Twitter

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Councilor's hooliganism came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The BJP Councilor from Ward 62 and his aides slapped and manhandled a shop owner over asking for money for a cigarette. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video is doing rounds on social media. The BJP leader is facing the ire of the internet users for his act of hooliganism.

The incident occurred in Kanpur

The incident occurred in Kanpur when the BJP Councilor Bhavani Shankar Rai came to a shop and asked for a cigarette. The Councilor from Chakeri Ward 62 was leaving the shop after taking the cigarette without paying. He was accompanied by few of his supporters. The shop owner asked the Councilor for the money to which he and his supporters got furious and started an altercation.

The altercation escalated

The altercation that broke out between the shop owner and the Councilor escalated after which a person accompanying the Councilor slapped the shop owner. The incident was caught on camera and the video is going viral on social media. The Councilor then started yelling and abusing the shop owner and then left the spot without paying for the cigarette.

The Councilor also blamed the shop owner of selling drugs

However, Councilor Bhavani Shankar Rai claimed that the shop owner had assaulted a customs officer and he approached the shop owner to confront him about the incident. The Councilor also blamed the shop owner of selling drugs. He said that he keeps the shop open for the whole night and sells drugs. There are no reports of any police complaint in connections with the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The husband of a BJP Councilor was accused of beating a pharmacist

Earlier, the husband of a BJP Councilor was accused of beating a pharmacist to death in Kanpur. The accused was absconding after committing the crime. He surrendered to the police after the police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information about the accused. The accused then approached the police headquarter and surrendered in front of the media.