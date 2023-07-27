WATCH: Locals In Kanpur Tie Councilor’s Husband To Chair, Make Him Sit At Waterlogged Road In Protest Against Civic Woes

Twitter

Kanpur: Tension escalated in Ward 19 of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur as residents took drastic measures to express their discontent over persistent waterlogging, broken drainage systems, and dilapidated roads in the area. The husband of a local councillor became the victim of their anger when he was taken hostage and placed in the middle of a waterlogged street.

Videos and images circulating on social media show the councillor's husband sitting in the middle of the stagnant water on a chair, tied to a rope as locals raise slogans.

Watch the video here:

Deep-rooted frustrations

The incident brought to light the deep-rooted frustrations of the community who have been grappling with infrastructure problems for an extended period. The councilor's husband found himself caught in the crossfire of public outrage. The incident has undoubtedly heightened the urgency for addressing the longstanding problems faced by the residents of Ward 19 in Kanpur.