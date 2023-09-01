UP Shocker: Youth Found Murdered In Union Minister Kaushal Kishore's Lucknow Home, Son’s Pistol Recovered

MP Kaushal Kishore | ANI Photo

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a youth was shot dead early morning on Friday (September 1) at one of the residences of Union Minister of State (MoS) and MP Kaushal Kishore which is located in Begaria area of Dubagga in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The youth was shot in the head. The incident is said to have taken place around 4 in the morning, and the deceased has been identified as BJP worker Vinay Srivastava.

Reports said that the pistol used for shooting belongs to MP Kaushal Kishore's son Vikas Kishore. However, the MP's son was in Delhi when the incident took place. Kaushal Kishore himself called up the police and informed them about the incident, according to reports. The relatives have accused six people responsible for the murder. Police reached the spot and is investigating the matter and have detained three people so far in connection with the case. Other accused are being interrogated.

On a person being shot dead at his residence, BJP MP Kaushal Kishore spoke to the media and said, "The pistol that police has recovered belongs to my son, Vikas Kishore. Police is conducting a thorough investigation. The culprits will not be spared. Vikas Kishore was not at the residence when the incident took place. Police detained his friends and the people present there when the incident took place. The deceased body has been taken for post-mortem. Vikas was extremely sad when he got to know about this, the deceased Vinay was a very good friend of my son."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vikas Shrivastava, brother of the deceased, alleged that the three people in the house killed his brother and said that the broken buttons of the deceased's shirt and the condition under which body was found points out that there was some sort of a fight or scuffle. "My brother Vinay Shrivastava has been killed at the residence of Union minister Kaushal Kishore. My brother was a friend of his son Vikas Kishore. Three people were present there when the incident took place but I don't have any idea where was Vikas Kishore when the incident took place. His licensed revolver was recovered by police from the spot," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)