 UP Shocker: Woman Kills 6-Year-Old Granddaughter By Pushing Her Into Well In Sultanpur; Arrested
Sudama Devi took the girl for a walk on Saturday evening. Later, villagers spotted Sudama pushing the girl into a well. With the assistance of police, the girl was retrieved and rushed to a local health centre but the doctors failed to revive her.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
UP Shocker: Woman Kills 6-Year-Old Granddaughter By Pushing Her Into Well In Sultanpur; Arrested | Representative Photo

Sultanpur, January 22: A 65-year-old woman has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur for allegedly murdering her six-year-old granddaughter, police said. According to police, accused Sudama Devi was angry over the public humiliation she suffered at the hands of her daughter-in-law Pooja.

Sudama Devi took the girl for a walk on Saturday evening. Later, villagers spotted Sudama pushing the girl into a well. With the assistance of police, the girl was retrieved and rushed to a local health centre but the doctors failed to revive her.

The victim’s father Santosh filed a complaint against Sudama Devi following which she was arrested. Kadipur SHO, Ashok Kumar Singh said a long-standing tension between Sudama and Pooja was the prime reason behind the gruesome act.

"Neighbours recounted an argument between Pooja and Sudama in the morning. Pooja's alleged derogatory comments about Sudama's son and family, made in front of onlookers, seemed to have fuelled the woman’s rage. Hours later, Sudama left the house with the girl and committed the crime," said the SHO. Santosh and Pooja have a son,10, and another daughter, 4.

