 UP Shocker: Woman Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts For Refusing To Have S*x With Her Friend In Kanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Woman Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts For Refusing To Have S*x With Her Friend In Kanpur

UP Shocker: Woman Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts For Refusing To Have S*x With Her Friend In Kanpur

The incident, according to police reports, took place in a village in Chaubeypur police circle where the man was in a relationship with a married woman of the village.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Man Chops Off Wife’s Hand | Representative Image

Kanpur, September 26: In a shocking incident, a woman in Kanpur chopped off the private parts of her boyfriend after he refused to get intimate with her friend. Inspector Sanjay Pandey said that the injured man has been referred to Kanpur for treatment. The incident, according to police reports, took place in a village in Chaubeypur police circle where the man was in a relationship with a married woman of the village.

The friend began pressurising him to have sex with her

On Monday night, the woman invited him to meet one of her friends. The friend began pressurising him to have sex with her and when he refused, she chopped off his private parts.

The profusely bleeding youth reached home

The profusely bleeding youth reached home and his family members admitted him to the Chaubeypur CHC from where he was referred to a medical facility in Kanpur. The police official said that a case was in the process of being registered and necessary action would be taken accordingly.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: Man Chops Off Wife’s Hand After Quarrel At Hotel In Adarsh Nagar; Accused Absconding
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Scuffle Between BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari, Police Over Protest On Alarming Dengue...

West Bengal: Scuffle Between BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari, Police Over Protest On Alarming Dengue...

Soldier from Kerala, Who Claimed To Be Assaulted, Taken Into Custody For Giving False Statement:...

Soldier from Kerala, Who Claimed To Be Assaulted, Taken Into Custody For Giving False Statement:...

UP Shocker: Woman Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts For Refusing To Have S*x With Her Friend In...

UP Shocker: Woman Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts For Refusing To Have S*x With Her Friend In...

AP: Man Dies Of Electrocution During Vinayaka Immersion Program In Narasaraopet; Horrific Visuals...

AP: Man Dies Of Electrocution During Vinayaka Immersion Program In Narasaraopet; Horrific Visuals...

Manmohan Singh Birthday: 'His Actions Spoke Louder Than Words', Congress Hails The Former Prime...

Manmohan Singh Birthday: 'His Actions Spoke Louder Than Words', Congress Hails The Former Prime...