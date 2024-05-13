Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Flowers Showered At Elderly Voters In Simdega; Video Goes Viral

Simdega (Jharkhand): Elderly voters were greeted with a shower of flowers as they arrived to cast their votes at a polling booth in Jharkhand's Simdega on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand took to his social media handle on Monday to share a video clip of the senior citizens being showered with flowers. Visuals show students on either side standing in queues as they showered flowers on an elderly woman at a polling booth in Simdega.

The Will Of Elders

The senior citizens, some in wheelchairs and a few others using walking sticks, defied age and arrived at polling stations to cast their franchise for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday. A senior citizen assisted by polling volunteers arrived in a wheelchair at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The elderly man showed the indelible ink mark on his index fingers after casting his vote here.

In a pathbreaking initiative, the Election Commission of India (ECI), for the first time in a Lok Sabha Election, has provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voters above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) with 40 per cent benchmark disability can avail of the optional home voting facility.

Jharkhand CM Casts His Vote

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren cast his vote at a polling booth in Jilingora, Saraikela Kharsawan District for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on Monday.

As the voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election is underway in 96 constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory, the total voter turnout till 9 am was recorded at 10.35 per cent. Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, till phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha seats.