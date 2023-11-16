UP Shocker: Police Team Brutally Thrashed With Iron Rod By Goons At Hetmapur Fair In Barabanki; Visuals Surface

Police Team Brutally Thrashed With Iron Rod By Goons At Hetmapur Fair In Barabanki; Visuals Surface | Twitter

Barabanki: Incidents of Police officers being thrashed are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. Another such incident where police officers were brutally beaten by goons has unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that a police officer of the Uttar Pradesh Police department can be seen seriously injured after being brutally thrashed by goons.

The video of the incident is going viral

बाराबंकी में पुलिसकर्मियों पर जानलेवा हमला, टेन्ट व्यापारी अनवर व साथियों ने किया हमला, दरोगा राजाराम, महिला सिपाही पूनम शर्मा, सिपाही अंकुर खुटार घायल, जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती, टेंट व्यापारी समेत 9 पर मुकदमा दर्ज, मोहम्मदपुर खाला इलाके के हेतमापुर मेले का मामला @Barabankipolice pic.twitter.com/Imzb33Vini — Barabanki Express News (@BarabankiE) November 16, 2023

Another police officer can be seen in the video trying to pick up the injured police officer. A case has been registered against nine accused in connection with the matter and three accused have been arrested so far.

Police officers reached Hetmapur fair

The incident occurred on Wednesday (November 15) at Mohammadpur in Barabanki when a few police officers reached the Hetmapur fair after receiving information about an altercation that took place on breaking of chairs. On reaching the spot, the police officers were attacked by the tent trader and his associates.

People kept making videos

The people present at the fair kept on making video of the incident and did not bother to save the police officer from getting beaten. The injured police personnel are admitted in Suratganj CHC and are receiving treatment.

A case has been registered against 9 accused

There are reports that a case has been registered against 9 accused in connection with the matter and three accused have been arrested. The accused already has arounf two cases registered against him and the main accused in the matter is still absconding. The police has launched a search operation to nab all the accused in the case. The main accused has been identified as Anwar who is a tent trader.

The accused and his associates attacked the police team

The accused and his associates attacked the police team with iron rods in which a police officer was seriously injured. Hetmapur Inspector Rajaram, female constable Poonam Sharma and constable Ankur Khutar have sustained injuries on the deadly attack. A case has been registered and the police have initiated a probe in connection with the matter.

