UP Shocker! Nilgai knocks out biker while crossing road in Mirzapur, incident caught on CCTV; Watch

A horrific accident was caught on camera in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur where a Nilgai crashed into a motorcyclist while crossing the main road.

CCTV footage shows a Nilgai crashing head-first into a man on a bike who wasn't wearing a helmet.

The animal charges out of nowhere and slams straight into the man, knocking him down on the ground.

Clip shows nearby locals lifting the victim, who lost consciousness immediately after the accident, while his bike lies next to him.

The disturbing video of the entire incident is going viral on social media. Viewer discretion is advised.

The animal also suffered some injuries as it struggles to get back on its feet.

The victime sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the area.

