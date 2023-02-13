UP Shocker! Mother, daughter charred to death during anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur, video surfaces

UP shocker! Mother, daughter charred to death during encroachment drive by officials in Kanpur|Video surfaces | Twitter video screengrab

Kanpur: A house caught fire and two women of a family were charred to death in Maitha Tehsil area's Madauli village in Kanpur Dehat on Monday. The mother and daughter were burnt alive while another man of the same family was severely injured in the incident. As per a Hindustan report, the officials were carrying out anti-encroachment drive on the said house when its roof collapsed and the house caught fire with the members trapped inside.

Relatives of the family have accused the Lekhpal and village administration for the tragedy. Reports claim that the officials had themselves set the temporary roof (put up by the family) on fire while carrying out the anti-encroachment drive. Angry villagers started pelting stones at the officials who then then ran away leaving their car behind at the incident site. The atmosphere of the Madauli village is very tensed.

Kanpur police has issued a statement in the matter. The Kanpur Dehat police replied to a tweet by a local reporter saying that senior officials along with the police force are present on the spot. They said the matter is being investigated and legal action will be taken as per rules.

A group of people had complained against the said family of living on encroached land by constructing a house illegally. The authorities had on Jan 13 carried out necessary action on the said land after which the family had again made temporary arrangements and living there.

After receiving complaints once again the Lekhpal and other officials reached the spot with JCB and tried bringing down the house of whatever was remaining of it and also reportedly set the house on fire.

