Delhi Shocker! 2 men caught on camera pouring petrol & setting house on fire in Bhajanpura; watch viral video

A massive fire was seen ignited outside the house. As soon as the fire ignited, both men fled away from the scene. The CCTV footage is said to be from Delhi's Bhajanpura area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: In a shocking video that has surfaced on the internet, two men threw petrol-like inflammable substance on a house door, later set the house on fire in Bhajanpura. The incident reportedly took place on January 8.

Shocking visuals caught on camera

In the video shared on Twitter by journalist Lavely Bakshi, two men can be seen approaching a house. They spread some petrol-like substance brought in a cannister outside the house. The next moment, one of them set the house on fire.

A massive fire was ignited outside the house immediately. As soon as the fire ignited, both men fled away from the scene while the house keeps burning. The CCTV footage is said to be from North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area.

No injury or casualty reported yet

According to the information shared by Bakshi, there was no news of an injury or casualty in the incident. Also, the police is engaged in the incident.

However, exact details of the incident or the men seen in the video and the reason behind it is yet not confirmed.

article-image

