Delhi Shocker! 2 men caught on camera pouring petrol & setting house on fire in Bhajanpura; watch viral video |

Delhi: In a shocking video that has surfaced on the internet, two men threw petrol-like inflammable substance on a house door, later set the house on fire in Bhajanpura. The incident reportedly took place on January 8.

CCTV दिल्ली के भजनपुरा इलाके का है

जहां पर एक घर पर पेट्रोल जैसा कोई पदार्थ फैला गया और आग लगा दी गई

हालांकि घटना में किसी के घायल या हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी हुई है। घटना 8 जनवरी की रात की है pic.twitter.com/jJnm355Yu8 — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) January 13, 2023

Shocking visuals caught on camera

In the video shared on Twitter by journalist Lavely Bakshi, two men can be seen approaching a house. They spread some petrol-like substance brought in a cannister outside the house. The next moment, one of them set the house on fire.

A massive fire was ignited outside the house immediately. As soon as the fire ignited, both men fled away from the scene while the house keeps burning. The CCTV footage is said to be from North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area.

No injury or casualty reported yet

According to the information shared by Bakshi, there was no news of an injury or casualty in the incident. Also, the police is engaged in the incident.

However, exact details of the incident or the men seen in the video and the reason behind it is yet not confirmed.