UP shocker: Mentally challenged woman brutally assaulted over 'child lifting rumours' in Meerut

UP shocker: Mentally challenged woman assaulted, dragged on ground by group of men in Meerut | Twitter

A shocking video has surfaced on the internet, showing a woman being physically assaulted by a group of men in broad daylight over child lifting rumours in Uttar Pradesh. The Meerut Police said that the victim was admitted to the mental hospital in Bareilly.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a group of men. As per the police reports on September 19, the incident took place in an area under Dourala Police Station's jurisdiction. The police revealed that the woman was rescued from the site and sent for medical examinations.

In the horrifying video clip, one can see two men mercilessly dragging the woman on the ground and further assaulting her, despite her pleas and cries for help. The video also shows a massive amount of insensitivity as several men are seen crowding around and watching her plight. A few men even captured the incident on their mobile phones, but they did not come forward to stop the perpetrators or help the victim.

As per the latest NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data, UP has registered 56,083 crime cases against women from January to August 2022, along with a crime rate of 50.5 per lakh population.

Last year, there was a 30 per cent rise in complaints of crimes against women, in comparison to 2020, when the state received 23,772 complaints.

According to NCW, out of 30,864 complaints, a maximum of 11,013 were related to the right to live with dignity and involved cases of emotional abuse of women, followed by domestic violence, dowry harassment, among others.