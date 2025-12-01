 UP: Former UP Minister Ambika Chaudhary's Car Hits Divider In Ballia; No Injuries Reported
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
A car carrying former Uttar Pradesh minister Ambika Chaudhary collided with a road divider near the Ballia railway station on Monday evening, triggering brief chaos on the busy National Highway that cuts through the city. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

According to officials, the former minister was seated in the back seat when the vehicle hit the divider located right in front of the railway station. The sudden crash caused panic among commuters, leading to a brief traffic jam in the area.

Upon receiving the information, City Kotwal Kshitij Tripathi and Okdengunj outpost in-charge Saurabh Singh rushed to the spot. Police quickly arranged for a crane to remove the vehicle, clearing the road and restoring normal traffic flow.

City Kotwal Tripathi confirmed that there were no injuries or significant damage in the accident. The former minister was reportedly on his way from the station towards Kadam Chauraha when the incident occurred.

