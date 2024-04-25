UP Shocker: Man Records VIDEO After Consuming Poison, Alleges Torture By Village Head And His Associates Before Death

X

A 22-year-old youth, Sunil Tiwari alias Chhotu from Hamirpur, consumed poisonous tablets and committed suicide after allegedly being harassed by the village headman and his associates.

Before his death, Chhotu recorded a 1-minute 22-second video clip, in which he narrated how he had been a victim of harassment by the headman and his associates. He mentioned having consumed poison and expressed uncertainty about how long it will take for him to pass away but urged not to spare the men.

In the video posted on X, the man can be heard saying, "I have been tortured by Pradhan and his men and that is why, today, I have decided to end my life. I have consumed this poison and I don't know for how long I will live. I have filed an FIR against 5 men. I am leaving today. Remember me in your prayers. Bye. I will never meet you again.”

Watch the video here:

वीडियो में दिख रहे इस युवक ने जहर खा लिया, फिर वीडियो बनाई।



वीडियो में युवक कह रहा है कि मुझे प्रधान और उसके गुर्गे प्रताड़ित कर रहे थे.



लेकिन मुझे न्याय नहीं मिला, जिस वजह से मैंने यह कदम उठाया है.



मामला यूपी के हमीरपुर का है, आत्महत्या कर चुके युवक का नाम छोटू तिवारी है. pic.twitter.com/zLeZZ6Auqo — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 25, 2024

Police arrest two

Soon after the video went viral on social media, police intervened and held two people whose names were mentioned by the victim in the video.

As per reports, Sunil was rushed to a hospital in Jhansi, in critical condition yesterday evening. However, he passed away during treatment.

Sunil's brother, Sheetal, filed a report at the Majhgawan police station on Wednesday, alleging that after a dispute with some individuals, his brother Sunil consumed poisonous tablets and committed suicide.

According to police, a case has been registered against Barail village head Dinesh, along with Rajkumar, Prashant, Dhanni, and Ayush, under section 306 of the IPC for abetting suicide. Investigations into the allegations against the Majhgawan police are also underway.

It is reported that on April 18, there was an altercation between Sunil and Dhanni outside the village at the Haridwar Baba. Police arrived at the scene, but Sunil had left with his relatives. Both parties were summoned to the station, but neither appeared.

Meanwhile, village headman Dinesh Pratap Singh stated that they are unaware of the reasons behind Sunil's suicide.