Shocking Tragedy In Uttar Pradesh: Wife Kills Husband In Barabanki After He Decides To Give Sister LCD TV & Gold Chain For Her Wedding

Representative Photo

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a family dispute over wedding gifts turned fatal when a wife killed her husband over his plans to gift a gold ring and an LCD TV to his sister on her wedding. The tragic incident happened in Barabanki.

Disagreement turns into violent clash

According to reports, 35-year-old Chandra Prakash Mishra, who had been living apart from his family due to the aggressive nature of his wife Shama Bajpai, had a disagreement with her on Tuesday.

The reason of dispute is reported to be over the wedding gifts Mishra chose for his sister. Following the disagreement, Shama called her brothers and cousins to "teach Chandra Prakash a lesson," leading to a brutal beating of her husband.

Police arrest Shama and others

The attack reportedly lasted for about an hour, during which Chandra Prakash was hit on the head with a brick, seriously injuring him. He was taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

Following the incident, the police have detained five people, including Shama and her brothers, and a case has been registered against eight accused.

The incident has shocked the local community. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.