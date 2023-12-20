UP Shocker: Man Loses Both His Legs While Trying To Board Train At Charbagh Railway Station; Visuals Surface

Man Loses Both His Legs While Trying To Board Train At Charbagh Railway Station | Twitter

Lucknow, December 20: A 35-year-old man, undergoing treatment for depression after the death of his mother, lost both his legs while attempting to board the Howrah-bound Punjab Mail at the Charbagh railway station here. The incident occurred on Tuesday near platform number nine. The victim, Balpreet Singh, a resident of Govind Nagar in the city's Alambagh area, was taken to KGMU trauma centre by the GRP team.

Balpreet was undergoing treatment for depression

“Balpreet was undergoing treatment for depression at Nur Manzil Psychiatric Centre since his mother Loveleen Kaur died five years back. Only recently has his mental health shown signs of improvement,” said Jasmeet Kaur, wife of Balpreet, who is partially bedridden and recently underwent brain surgery.

जरा सी लापरवाही और ज़िन्दगी दांव पर

चलती ट्रेन पर चढ़ने की कोशिश में युवक मौत और ज़िन्दगी के बीच जूझ रहा है वीडियो लखनऊ के चारबाग़ रेलवे स्टेशन का है। pic.twitter.com/QAFsduyOgZ — Faridul Hasan (@faridulhasan98) December 19, 2023

'I do not know how he ended up at the railway station'

She said that “in the morning, I had asked him to get some breakfast from a nearby eatery, but a few hours later GRP informed me about the accident". "I do not know how he ended up at the railway station," she added.

Balpreet is unemployed and the family's primary earning source is the rent

Balpreet is unemployed and the family's primary earning source is the rent they received from tenants. A senior railway official said: “The victim made an attempt to board Howrah bound Punjab Mail from the opposite side of the platform, while the train was leaving the station.”

'The victim did look mentally disturbed'

Sub-Inspector Rashid Ali Khan of GRP Charbagh railway station said: “The victim did look mentally disturbed. Prima facie it appears to be an unfortunate accident in which the victim came under the wheels of the train while attempting to board it.”