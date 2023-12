Central Railways Introduces Weekly Superfast Special Trains From LTT To Muzaffarpur To Address Passenger Rush

Railways Introduces Weekly Superfast Special Trains From LTT To Muzaffarpur To Address Passenger Rush | Representational photo

Railways will run 4 weekly superfast train services on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Muzaffarpur to clear the extra rush of passengers as follows:

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Muzaffarpur Weekly Superfast Special (4 trips)

Train number 05282 Superfast Weekly Special will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 21:00 hrs every Saturday on 23.12.2023 and 30.12.2023 and will arrive at Muzaffarpur at 04:00 hrs on the third day.

Train number 05281 Superfast Weekly Special will depart Muzaffarpur at 13:00 hrs every Friday on 22.12.2023 and 29.12.2023 and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 19:00 hrs the next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn., Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra Jn., Hajipur Jn., and Muzaffarpur Jn.

Composition: 2 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class, including 2 Guard’s brake vans (Total - 23 ICF coaches)

Reservation: Bookings for 05282 superfast weekly special trains on special charges will open on 21.12.2023 at all PRS locations and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

Passengers are requested to avail the special train services.