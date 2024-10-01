UP Shocker: Infant Dies After Nurse Demands ₹5,100 Cash Before Handing Over The Baby To Parents In Mainpuri

Representational photo

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): A family in Mainpuri has alleged that their infant died due to a nurse's refusal to hand over the baby until a payment was made. The infant's condition reportedly deteriorated as a result, leading to his death.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. R.C. Gupta stated, "The family members claimed they repeatedly pleaded with the nurse to give them the baby, but she refused, resulting in the infant's death."

About The Incident

According to Sujit Kumar, a resident of Anoha Patara in Kurg village, Karhal district, he filed a complaint with local administration, the CMO, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the letter, Sujit explained that he had admitted his wife, Sanjali, to the CHC hospital in Karhal on September 18 after she experienced labour pains. He accused the nursing staff, particularly a nurse named Jyoti, of mistreating his wife and neglecting her care. On the morning of September 19, Sanjali delivered a healthy baby boy.

Sujit further stated that after the delivery, he was asked to pay Rs 5,100. When he did not provide the money immediately, Nurse Jyoti allegedly wrapped the baby in a cloth and placed him on a table. Despite repeated pleas, she refused to hand over the baby, insisting on receiving the cash first. After forty minutes, Sujit was forced to pay the amount. However, by then, the baby's condition had worsened.

"When the father noticed the child's deteriorating condition, he immediately alerted the staff. The baby was then referred to Safai Medical College for treatment, but he passed away shortly after arriving," CMO Gupta added. Doctors at Safai Medical College attributed the baby's death to a lack of proper care during labour and delivery.

Family Demands Action

The family has demanded action, and the Chief Medical Officer has confirmed the receipt of a complaint addressed to the CSC in Karhal. The complaint alleges that the nurse demanded a fee before handing over the baby, leaving him unattended for forty minutes, during which his condition worsened.

3-Member Committee Formed To Investigate The Matter

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The panel, which includes two ACMs and one medical officer, is expected to submit its findings within three days.

In the meantime, Nurse Jyoti has been transferred to another location to prevent her from influencing the investigation.

An official added, "We have taken cognisance of the matter. A newborn died due to the nurse's inhumane behaviour, which caused the baby's death. The authorities are committed to ensuring justice for the family, and the responsible individual will face legal action."