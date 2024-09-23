'After My Husband's Death, Son Wanted Me To Live Like His Wife': UP Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Widowed Mother

UP Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping widowed mother | Screengrab from X (formerly twitter) video/ @SachinGuptaUP

In a horrifying case from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, a man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his widowed mother. A now-viral video shared on social media shows the man in police custody, his hands cuffed and taken out of the Bulandshahr court after being sentenced.

The video, shared by @SachinGuptaUP on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), mentioned that the Bulandshahr court handed down a life sentence to the man for the crime. According to the post, the widowed mother claimed that her son, the convicted man, desired for her to live with him as his wife after the death of her husband. "After the death of my husband, my son wanted me to live like his wife," the victim’s statement read. According to the post, the incident dates back to January 16, 2023.

Wacth Video Here:

Netizens React

The incident has triggered strong reactions from netizens, many of whom praised the judicial system for its swift and strict action.

One user wrote, "This incident is extremely sad and condemnable. The court sentencing the accused, Abid, to life imprisonment is proof that the judicial system has taken this serious crime seriously. This case highlights the distorted mentality and abnormal family dynamics prevalent in society, which is a challenge for both law enforcement and society. What happened to the victim was intolerable and cruel, and such crimes must be punished with the harshest penalties to prevent their recurrence."

यह घटना बेहद दुखद और निंदनीय है। न्यायालय द्वारा आरोपी आबिद को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाना इस बात का प्रमाण है कि न्यायिक व्यवस्था ने इस गंभीर अपराध को गंभीरता से लिया है। यह मामला समाज में फैली विकृत मानसिकता और असामान्य पारिवारिक संबंधों को उजागर करता है, जो कानून व्यवस्था और समाज… — Jitendra Yadav INDIA (@Jitendr20007109) September 23, 2024

Another user expressed gratitude towards the judiciary, writing, "I am very grateful to the honorable judiciary. The only place for such people is in jail."

माननीय न्यायपालिका का बहुत-बहुत आभार ऐसे हवनो की जगह जेल में ही है — Umesh Thakran ( किसान पुत्र ) (@UmeshThakran007) September 23, 2024 Man

While many netizens supported the life sentence, others demanded the death penalty. One user commented, "He should have been sentenced to death."

While another added, "How can anyone have such evil intentions towards a mother? Shame on you. No punishment is enough for such people."

मां पर नज़र कैसे बिगड़ सकती है किसी की? छी धिक्कार है. ऐसे लोगों को जो भी सजा मिले कम है. — Ek Jigyasa Hai (@EkSawalMaiKaru) September 23, 2024

The shocking nature of the case has not only outraged the public but also sparked discussions on the need for stricter laws to address such heinous crimes.