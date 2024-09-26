UP Shocker: Head Constable Stabbed To Death By Minor Son After Argument Over Bike Keys In Bulandshahr

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy stabbed his father, a head constable, to death on Wednesday night after being denied the keys to the family bike.

According to reports, the father, Praveen Kumar, was stationed at the Vigilance Unit of the Power Corporation in Bulandshahr. The police have taken the minor into custody following the tragic incident.

The incident took place in Yamunapuram Colony, near Indraprastha School, where the 48-year-old constable lived with his family. His wife, Savita, works as a teacher at a junior high school in Khurja, while their son studies in Class 10.

According to reports, the boy asked his father for the bike keys on Wednesday evening, but Praveen refused. In a fit of rage, the teenager grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his father multiple times in the chest. Neighbors rushed Praveen to a nearby private hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

On receiving the information, Dehat police, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Shailendra Pratap Singh, arrived at the scene to inspect the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar confirmed that the police have detained the minor and recovered the knife used in the crime.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway. SSP Kumar stated that the teenager killed his father in a heated argument over the refusal to give the bike keys.