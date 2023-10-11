UP Shocker: Girl Thrown In Front Of Moving Train By Eve-Teasers In Bareilly, Victim Loses Her Legs & Hand; Video Surfaces

Girl Thrown In Front Of Moving Train By Eve-Teasers | Twitter

Bareilly, October 11: In a shocking incident, a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly lost her limbs after sge was thrown in front of moving train by two youths when she protested against eve-teasing. The girl, who lost both her legs and a hand, has been admitted to a hospital where her condition is said to be critical. She has also suffered multiple fractures.

Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of the incident

The incident took place on Tuesday night in CB Ganj area when the girl was returning from coaching. The Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the incident and the inspector in charge, chowki in charge and beat constable have been suspended.

One of the accused youths and his father have been arrested

One of the accused youths and his father have been arrested. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the girl. According to the girl’s uncle, the victim is a student of Intermediate and went to coaching classes in the evening.

The arrested youth and his friend would often harass her

The arrested youth and his friend would often harass her. The girl’s family had even complained about this to the youth’s family but this did not have any effect on the boys.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The girl was later found in a pool of blood with her legs and one hand severed

On Tuesday evening, when she was returning home, the boys again misbehaved with her and when she resisted, they threw her in front of a moving train. The girl was later found in a pool of blood with her legs and one hand severed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She was rushed to a hospital in Izzatnagar

She was rushed to a hospital in Izzatnagar later in the night where the doctors performed surgery. Dr O.P. Bhaskar of the hospital, meanwhile, said that the condition of the girl is critical and efforts are being made to save her life.