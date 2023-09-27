UP: Lover Brutally Thrashed By Girlfriend's Relatives In Bareilly, Family Get Them Married Later; Video Surfaces

Lover Brutally Thrashed By Girlfriend's Relatives | Twitter

Bareilly: In a shocking incident a youth was mercilessly thrashed by the family of his girlfriend in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The entire incident was captured on camera. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a youth is being beaten brutally by a few people who are said to be the relatives of the girl he went to meet in the village.

The incident is said to have occurred in Nasratganj village that falls under the Sirauli police station. There are reports that the youth went to meet his girlfriend at her house in the village. He was caught by the family members of the girl and they beat him for meeting her secretly after sneaking in to their house. They also paraded the youth on the streets of the village while beating him.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the youth is being beaten with kicks and punches by few people. He was also dragged on the streets and also pushed to the ground in the village. After beating the youth for some time the family members stopped. They got the girl and her lover married after finding out that they both are adults.

The netizens are reacting to the video

The netizens are reacting to the video and saying that if the family members were ready to get the couple married, then what was the need to thrash him. His image was harmed after the family members thrashed him brutally in front of the entire village. They also paraded him while kicking and punching by pushing him to the ground. The entire incident was witnessed by the villagers.

The earlier incident of lover being thrashed in Bihar

Earlier, an incident of a lover being thrashed by the family of the girl came to light from Bihar's Chapra. The video of the youth being taken to the hospital on a wheelchair was doing rounds on social media. It was alleged that the youth went to the house of his girlfriend to greet her and cut a cake on her birthday. His ac of trying to celebrate the birthday of his girlfriend ended with him being admitted to the hospital on a wheelchair.