UP Shocker: Dismembered Body Of Woman Recovered From Sacks In Amroha, Private Parts Found Chopped Into Pieces; Police Registers Case

Amroha, February 27: In a horrifying incident, dismembered body parts of a woman who appeared to be in late 20s were found in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, February 27. The body parts were kept in two sacks on the roadside in Amroha's Naugawan Sadat town. Several body parts including her private parts were in pieces, according to reports. A case has been registered.

Villagers were on their way to fields when they spotted two sacks lying near a tear. Birds were flying over the sacks which led to suspicion and villagers informed the police. A team of cops reached the spot and found that body parts of a woman were inside the two sacks. Subsequently, a team of forensic officials was called in to collect evidence. A report claimed the deceased woman was pregnant.

FIR Registered:

The police sent body parts for a post-mortem. An FIR has been registered at the Naugawan Sadat police station. "Efforts are made to identify the victim," said the police. Further investigation in the matter is underway. No arrest has been made so far.