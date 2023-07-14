 UP Shocker! Couple Found Hanging From Tree After Dispute Between Families In Barabanki; Shocking Visual Surfaces
UP Shocker! Couple Found Hanging From Tree After Dispute Between Families In Barabanki; Shocking Visual Surfaces

Preliminary investigation revealed that as Mangal was already married to another woman, his relationship with Shalini had caused a dispute between their families, SHO Suresh Pandey said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Barabanki: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old youth and his 18-year-old partner were found hanging from a tree at a village in UP’s Barabanki, police said.

According to police, Shalini and Mangal, who were in a relationship for the last few months, went missing on Thursday, following which a search was launched but the duo could not be traced. On Friday morning, their bodies were spotted hanging from a tree at Sadharanpur village in the Ramnagar area, the police added. The footage of the horrific incident has surfaced on social media.

Youth was married with some other woman

Preliminary investigation revealed that as Mangal was already married to another woman, his relationship with Shalini had caused a dispute between their families, SHO Suresh Pandey said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Pandey said, adding that further probe is on.  

(With inputs from PTI)

