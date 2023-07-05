In-Laws Beaten Up in Barabanki Over Allegedly Not Booking AC Room For Daughter-in-Law's Delivery (watch) | Twitter Video Screengrab @BBKNews

Lucknow: In a disturbing video emerging from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, two families reportedly clashed with each other after the in-laws of a woman allegedly failed to book an air-conditioned room for her delivery.

Ramkumar, a resident of Vikas Colony, lodged a complaint at Kotwali Nagar, stating that the delivery of their daughter-in-law was conducted at a private hospital located in Civil Lines. The family of the daughter-in-law, who reside in Fazullaganj, Lucknow, came to visit their daughter, leading to a clash between the families over this issue, after which they reportedly thrashed the family members. The police are currently investigating the matter. The video of the incident went viral on social media on July 4.

In the viral video, at least six to seven people can be seen standing on the road and fighting each other. A man is seen repeatedly slapping a woman. Another woman who is recording the video tries to stop the person beating up her family but ends up getting beaten herself. She is heard shouting into the camera, "What are you all doing?" (kya kar rahe hain aap log). Her mobile phone slips from her hands, and she is heard expressing distress after being beaten up.

