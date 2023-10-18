UP Shocker: Biker Molests Girl Student Returning Alone From Tuition In Bulandshahr, Incident Caught On CCTV; Accused Arrested

Biker Molests Girl Student Returning Alone From Tuition | Twitter

Bulandshahr: In a shocking incident, a man riding a bike molested a girl student in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area. It can be seen in the video that the man who is riding on a bike is molesting the girl student who is returning from her tuition in Bulandshahr. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The man can be seen in the video riding the bike without a helmet and molesting the girl at an isolated place. The incident occurred on Tuesday (October 17) in the evening.

A complaint was registered in connection with the matter

The incident occurred in Khurja Nagar Kotwali area and a complaint has been registered in connection with the matter. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the man who is riding a bike comes through a narrow lane, after coming to some distance the man takes a U-turn and proceeds towards the narrow lane again. It seems that the man spotted the girl and he knew that she would pass from the narrow lane.

The man touches the girl inappropriately

The video shows that the girl is coming through the narrow lane alone and the man is also going through it. Taking advantage of the situation, the man touches the girl inappropriately and flees the spot. The girl tries to alarm while the man was touching her, but there was nobody present at the spot and the man fled the spot. The father of the girl then approached the police station and registered a complaint in connection with the matter.

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना खुर्जा नगर पर सुसंगत धाराओ में अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया हैं। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही हैं। — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) October 18, 2023

The accused has been arrested

The police came in action and started an investigation after registering the complaint. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Mursaleen. The police said that the accused has been arrested and necessary action is being taken against the culprit. The police said, "On the basis of the complaint received in relation to the case, the accused has been arrested by registering a case under relevant sections at Khurja Nagar police station. Advance legal action is being taken."