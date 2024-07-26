UP Shocker: Abhinav Singh, Son Of Local BJP Leader In Bijnor, Allegedly Slaps And Threatens Elderly Man & His Wife; Video Causes Outrage

Lucknow: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. In a video that has gone viral, Abhinav Singh, who is reportedly the son of local BJP leader Birbal Singh, is allegedly seen slapping a 70-year-old elderly man and his wife. The elderly man is reportedly a retired banker and the incident took place on July 23, shows the CCTV footage of the incident that has surfaced.

The video has caused massive outrage. It can be seen in the video that when the old man's wife tried to stop him, he beat the old lady too.

Netizens have demanded action against Singh and various handles tagged UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the post.

Some handles even shared picture of Singh with BJP leaders and demanded action over the video that has gone viral.

The video clearly shows Singh slapping the elderly man multiple times.

It is not clear what transpired between Singh and the elderly man before he hit him mercilessly and violently. However, the very sight of a young man hitting an elderly on the face and threatening an old lady has led to widespread condemnation and demand for action against Singh.

Netizens claimed that the UP Police is yet to take action in the case as it involves an influential person. Several handles highlighted how the assault led to the elderly man almost losing his balance as he is slapped on the face. Even the woman, the elderly's wife who tried to intervene was mistreated, shows the video.