 UP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Youth Shot Dead In Celebratory Firing At Pre-Wedding Function In Lucknow
UP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Youth Shot Dead In Celebratory Firing At Pre-Wedding Function In Lucknow

UP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Youth Shot Dead In Celebratory Firing At Pre-Wedding Function In Lucknow

Following the incident on Monday, Ayush Khare of Lucknow’s Papermill Colony was rushed to a local hospital, but the doctors pronounced him dead.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Youth Shot Dead In Celebratory Firing At Pre-Wedding Function In Lucknow

Lucknow, December 12: Celebratory firing at a pre-wedding function in Lucknow killed a 24-year-old youth who was dancing at the venue. Following the incident on Monday, Ayush Khare of Lucknow’s Papermill Colony was rushed to a local hospital, but the doctors pronounced him dead.

Khare was the only son of his parents

Khare was the only son of his parents and a dropout from Vidyant College. He was invited to the function by his friend Gautam Sonkar whose sister is to be married on Friday.

Tushar fired a few shots in the air

At around 2.30 a.m., a youth named Tushar of Kaiserbagh Sabji Mandi reached the venue in an inebriated state. Police said Tushar fired a few shots in the air, allegedly from a country-made pistol.

One bullet penetrated the ribs of the victim

“One bullet penetrated the ribs of the victim who bled to death. His friends took the injured to the SPM civil hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” Kaiserbagh SHO Ramendra Tiwari said. ADCP, Central Zone, Manisha Singh said Tushar Vikram, is a history-sheeter and fled soon after the incident.

