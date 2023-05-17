On Camera: Youth fires celebratory shots in air in Chambal, SP swings into action

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Chambal went viral on social media, in which a youth is seen firing several shots one after the another in a wedding ceremony. Not only this, but another man was seen dancing with a pistol in a wedding.

The video is said to be of Purani Chhawani police station area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After seeing the video, Gwalior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said that the crime branch has been instructed to investigate the video of the firing. Marriage garden operators have also been given clear instructions to not let incidents of firing happen in the gardens. Action will be taken against those who are guilty, he added.