 On Camera: Youth fires celebratory shots in air in Chambal, SP swings into action
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalOn Camera: Youth fires celebratory shots in air in Chambal, SP swings into action

On Camera: Youth fires celebratory shots in air in Chambal, SP swings into action

The video is said to be of Purani Chhawani police station area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Chambal went viral on social media, in which a youth is seen firing several shots one after the another in a wedding ceremony. Not only this, but another man was seen dancing with a pistol in a wedding.

The video is said to be of Purani Chhawani police station area.

After seeing the video, Gwalior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said that the crime branch has been instructed to investigate the video of the firing. Marriage garden operators have also been given clear instructions to not let incidents of firing happen in the gardens. Action will be taken against those who are guilty, he added.

Read Also
Bhopal: Railway officer lodges FIR against woman for 'defamatory' posts on social media after HC...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Youth fires celebratory shots in air in Chambal, SP swings into action

On Camera: Youth fires celebratory shots in air in Chambal, SP swings into action

MP Weather Update: Respite from scorching sun as rains likely till May 25

MP Weather Update: Respite from scorching sun as rains likely till May 25

MP: CM Chouhan announces Rs 8k to 10k monthly stipend to jobless youths under 'Learn and Earn'...

MP: CM Chouhan announces Rs 8k to 10k monthly stipend to jobless youths under 'Learn and Earn'...

MP: BJP MLA Sushil Tiwari writes to CM Chouhan, says 'liquor mafia' selling booze at higher prices...

MP: BJP MLA Sushil Tiwari writes to CM Chouhan, says 'liquor mafia' selling booze at higher prices...

Bhopal: Railway officer lodges FIR against woman for 'defamatory' posts on social media after HC...

Bhopal: Railway officer lodges FIR against woman for 'defamatory' posts on social media after HC...