UP Shocker: 14-Yr-Old Girl Gives Birth To Stillborn After Relative Allegedly Rapes Her In Meerut

Meerut: A 14-year-old girl gave birth to a stillborn baby in the vicinity of a government hospital here, after she was allegedly raped by her relative, police said on Friday.

Talking to the media, the family members of the victim have alleged that the doctors at the hospital did not give proper care to her. Following this, the district administration has ordered a probe into the matter.

About The Stillborn Birth

According to police, a 14-year-old pregnant girl was taken to the Community Health Centre in Sardhana on Friday morning by her family members. She was eight months pregnant and gave birth to a stillborn baby.

Complaint Filed

Shortly after, the victim's family filed a complaint against their relative, Subhash (40), for allegedly raping the minor and impregnating her, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sardhana police station Pratap Singh said.

"Based on the complaint lodged by the family members we have registered an FIR on Friday under the section of rape (376) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused and arrested him," Singh said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, the victim's family members have alleged that she was not admitted by the CHC staff and she delivered the child in its vicinity.

As per the district information officer, District Magistrate Deepak Meena has formed a three-member team under Additional District Magistrate Suryakant Tripathi to investigate the allegations made by the family.

The victim is admitted to District Women's Hospital and her condition is said to be stable. Police have sent the stillborn child for a postmortem and DNA examination, Singh said.