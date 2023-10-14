UP: Saharanpur Police Sub-Inspector Jumps Before Moving Train In Suicide Bid, Survives With Hand Fracture; Shocking Picture Surfaces

In a harrowing incident today, a police sub-inspector's life was spared when he attempted to take his own life by leaping in front of a moving train. The incident unfolded in the Kotwali Sadar Bazar area under the District Hospital bridge in Saharanpur district. Sub Inspector Yogendra Sharma, stationed at Kotwali Sadar Bazar, made a desperate suicide bid on the railway track.

Yogendra Sharma, aged approximately 50, serves as a sub-inspector in the Kotwali Sadar Bazaar area and has been residing in a rented house near Vishwakarma Chowk. This morning, he left his residence and headed to the railway tracks beneath the district hospital bridge, where he attempted to take his own life by jumping in front of a passing train. Prompt intervention by people at the scene alerted the train's locopilot, who applied emergecy break and thwarted the attempt. Although Sharma's hand was injured in the process, leading to a fracture, reports said.

Inspector Ramesh Chandra, of the Kotwali Sadar Bazaar area, indicated that the specific reasons behind the sub-inspector's suicide attempt remain unknown. It is known, however, that he was enduring significant mental stress and was currently undergoing treatment. Notably, he has been referred from Saharanpur to Muzaffarnagar for further medical care.

Aged 50 and a resident of Saidpur in Bulandshahr district, Yogendra Sharma has served as a sub-inspector in the Kotwali Sadar Bazaar area for an extended period, residing in a rented house near Vishwakarma Chowk.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA