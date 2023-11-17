UP Robbery-Gangrape: Bijnor Businessman's Wife Hatched Elaborate Plot To Pay Off Lover's Debts, Police Investigation Reveals

Twitter/DIGMoradabad

In a shocking revelation, the police in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor have unveiled a carefully planned conspiracy of supposed robbery and gangrape hatched by a businessman's wife to extract money from her husband to pay off her lover's debts. The wife had alleged on Wednesday that five men forcefully entered the house, robbed Rs 1.5 lakh and valuables, gangraped her and battered her with cigarette burns when her husband went to see a doctor with their two children and his mother. All this was an elaborate set up, the Bijnor Police has learnt.

Lover drowned in financial distress

The wife, along with her lover Pushpendra, formulated the plan to pay off his debts incurred from stock market losses. Pushpendra, drowning in financial distress, allegedly carried out the fake robbery, making away with Rs. 1.5 lakh, jewelry, a mobile phone, and an LED TV from the businessman's house. The woman had alleged of being burnt with cigarettes. However, after thorough investigation, the police dismissed the rape allegation, confirming the same in the medical report.

How the plan unfolded

The police investigation reportedly revealed that the businessman's wife called Pushpendra to her home when her husband and family were away. This is when the two staged the incident. With a cutter in hand, Pushpendra allegedly ran off with the loot, including cash, jewelry, and electronic items.

Interestingly, the probe found that the wife herself inflicted cigarette burns on her hands to mislead investigators, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun reportedly said. Pushpendra was later apprehended, and the purported stolen items were recovered. The police said they planned to take legal action against both the wife and Pushpendra, pending further investigation.

