 UP Horror: Robbers Gangrape, Burn Woman With Cigarette In Bijnor; Second Incident Of Loot In A Month
The robbery took place at the businessman's house, while he was out with his mother and his two children to see a doctor. According to reports, five men entered the house, tied up his wife and gang-raped her.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Robbers Gangrape, Burn Woman With Cigarette In Bijnor; Second Incident Of Loot In A Month | Twitter

Bijnor, November 16: A businessman in Bijnor district was allegedly robbed, while his wife was gang-raped by a group. The robbery took place at the businessman's house, while he was out with his mother and his two children to see a doctor. According to reports, five men entered the house, tied up his wife and gang-raped her.

Robbers consumed alcohol and burnt his wife with cigarette butts

The man also alleged that the robbers consumed alcohol and burnt his wife with cigarette butts. Besides, they also stole gold jewellery, 2 kg silver items, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, a scooter and an LED TV installed in the house, he added.

Police first tried to suppress the matter

The robbers cut the locks of the almirahs and rooms where the valuables were kept and intoxicated the woman. Police first tried to suppress the matter, but registered a complaint after the case surfaced in the media.

He was robbed on October 19 as well

Further, the businessman claimed he was robbed on October 19 as well. The robbers had then held him hostage and stolen Rs 80,000 in cash. He had complained to the police and was assured that action would be taken against those behind the robbery, he said.

A case has now been registered

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun sent station in-charge Vikas Kumar to the lines for being negligent as he allegedly only gave assurances to the businessmen, instead of registering a complaint in the October 19 case. A case has now been registered by the police, under relevant sections related to gan-grape and robbery.

article-image

