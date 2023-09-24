UP Road Rage: Man's Eyes Pop Out After Kanpur BJP Councillor Saumya Shukla's Car Occupants Thrash Him Mercilessly, Visuals Surface

Twitter/Facebook

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a man whose car was rammed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor's vehicle was mercilessly beaten by the occupants of that vehicle. A video of the man brutally injured went viral on social media.

The incident happened in Kanpur, when BJP councillor Saumya Shukla's car collided with Amoldeep Singh Bhatia's Thar. Following this, the people present in Shukla's car got down and thrashed Bhatia black and blue, according to posts circulated on social media. The beating allegedly left Bhatia with severe eye injuries, after which he was admitted to AIIMS in a brutal condition.

Watch the video below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video of Bhatia lying in an ambulance was shared on social media. In the video, he can be seen writhing in pain as his head and right eye were wrapped in a bandage.

"The goons present in the BJP councilor's car beat him so much that both the eyes of Amoldeep came out and he was referred to AIIMS in a dying condition," an X (formerly Twitter) user said in a post.

It remained unclear if the police registered a case in the matter.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh: Doctor Beaten To Death Over Land Dispute In Sultanpur

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)