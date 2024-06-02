Lucknow: Burglar Enters House, Falls Asleep Under 'Influence' Of Cooling AC; Wakes Up To Police In Front Of Him

In a strange incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow, a burglar who entered a house to do away with whatever he could get his hands on, ended up falling asleep under the comforting and cooling AC air. The man, who had entered the house along with other burglars, was left behind by his "associates" as he failed to wake up from his deep slumber.

According to the information available, a gang of burglars entered a house in Sector 20 of Indira Nagar. The house belongs to a government employee who is reportedly posted in Varanasi. The burglars started to pick up all that they could from the house.

Burglar Thought Of Taking Rest After Finding AC In The Room

However, this particular burglar, who was also under the influence of some intoxicant, went to lift the invertor. However, he reportedly decided to take some rest and switched on the AC in the room. Before he could realise, he fell asleep.

The other burglers tried to wake him up but the man was in such a deep state of sleep that could not wake up. When the neighbours found out in the morning that the gates of the house was open and found things missing, they informed police.

Police Finds Burglar Comfortably Sleeping

After police reached the house, they found that a lot of things were stolen by the burglars. However, they were shocked to see a man sleeping comfortably.

As the man woke up, he found cops sitting in front of him. He was taken aback and narrated the whole story to the police. He was arrested by police.

Police said that investigation in the case was underway and they were trying to identify the other burglars to nab them. Police said it was confident about nabbing the other accused in the case soon.