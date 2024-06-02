 Arvind Kejriwal Surrenders; Delhi CM Back In Tihar Jail
The Delhi CM, before surrendering, addressed AAP workers and said that he didn't know when would he be back from the jail this time.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing party workers before surrendering in Tihar jail | X | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at the Tihar Jail on Sunday (June 2) and is back behind the bars in the liquor excise case. Earlier, Kejriwal was given bail by the Supreme Court and his bail ended on June 1.

"We want to thank the Supreme Court for granting Arvind Kejriwal a bail for 21 days. In these 21 days, he campaigned for several parties of the INDIA alliance because this election was not just for one party, this election was to protect the Constitution of the country. We respect the judiciary, so Arvind Kejriwal has surrendered on the scheduled date," said Delhi Minister Atishi.

"Bhagat Singh said that when the power becomes a dictatorship, then jail becomes a responsibility. Bhagat Singh was hanged to free the country. This time when I am going to jail, I don't know when I will come back. If Bhagat Singh was hanged, I am also ready to be hanged," said Kejriwal.

Earlier, Kejriwal also visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place along with his wife and party leaders. He then reached the party office from where he left for the Tihar jail and surrendered.

