Tripura: Bangladeshi Miscreants Brutally Assault BSF Jawan, Snatch Weapons & Radio At India-Bangladesh Border

Representational image | X| @BSF_India

Bangladeshi smugglers assaulted a BSF jawan on duty on Sunday at the Indo-Bangla border near Kalamchera in the Sonamura Sub-division, under Sepahijala district, Tripura.

According to news agency ANI, "BSF Constable Bhole was performing outpost duty at the India-Bangladesh Border and was tasked with operating the fence gate. At about 13:30 hrs, a large group of Bangladeshi miscreants crossed over the International Border illegally and gathered near the fencing gate with the intention of smuggling sugar."

Further, they started hurling abusive language and instigated the BSF Constable on duty with provocative language and vulgar gestures. The Bangladeshi miscreants gheraoed and assaulted Constable Bhole and attempted to drag him towards the Bangladesh side, according to statement released by BSF.

As per the press release, smugglers also snatched his weapon along with the radio set. Constable Bhole managed to escape, however, he was assaulted with bamboo sticks and iron rods due to which he sustained grievous injuries.

After the incident, the issue was escalated with Bangladeshi security agency and a commandant-level flag meeting was held.

During the meeting with the BSF lodged a strong protest.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) returned the snatched weapon and radio set to BSF.