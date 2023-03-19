UP: Protesting power employees call off strike after state govt's assurance

File/ Representative Image

Lucknow: After more than two days of strike, power employees in Uttar Pradesh have called off their 72-hour strike following a detailed round of discussion with UP energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma.

The minister assured that no punitive action would be taken against the striking employees. Any action against power employees would be withdrawn.

Govt appeals to employees to go back to work

He appealed to the employees to resume duties and work for streamlining power supplies in the state.

It may be mentioned that the employees of all DISCOMs and generating units of UP had gone on a 72 hours strike from Friday midnight.

While the strike has crippled generation units of Obra, Anpara and Parichcha, most of the rural areas in UP plunged into darkness for the last two days.

Power supply in UP's big cities takes a hit

Power supply in many big cities including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut and Kanpur was affected due to the strike. There was a complete shutdown in Obra generation plants due to strike.

The state government had evoked ESMA and an FIR was lodged against 22 of the employees. The UP Power Corporation had terminated the services of over 3000 contractual employees who were participating in the strike.

Taking a note of the strike and the problem caused to the people, the Allahabad High Court had issued a bailable warrant against seven employee leaders. The court had summoned these leaders before it on Monday.

Making all out efforts to end the deadlock, the state government had held negotiations with the leaders of Power Employees Joint Action Committee on late Saturday night.

While the talks remained inconclusive, the state government had called upon the action committee leaders on Sunday morning.

Discussion soon on demands of employees

While announcing the end of strike, energy minister Sharma said that all the actions taken against the employees would be withdrawn. The minister said that very soon discussion would be held to meet the demands of striking employees.

The chairman of joint action committee Shailendra Dubey said that the minister has agreed to consider all the demands raised by employees and there would be no penal action against any one. He said that after this assurance the strike has been withdrawn a day before.