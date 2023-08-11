UP: Prominent Samajwadi Party Campaigner 'Duplicate Yogi' Suresh Kumar Yoddha Brutally Murdered, Akhilesh Yadav Demands Swift Justice

In a shocking incident, Suresh Kumar Yoddha, known as the 'Duplicate Yogi,' and a prominent campaigner for the Samajwadi Party, has been brutally murdered. The news was shared by SP President Akhilesh Yadav in a recent tweet. Suresh hailed from Unnao district and was an active figure within the party's promotional efforts.

Upon learning of Suresh's tragic demise, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed his condolences through a tweet. He mentioned, "The merciless murder of Suresh Thakur, who had established his distinct identity as a campaigner for the Samajwadi Party, is a deeply heart-wrenching incident. I appeal to the government to swiftly ensure appropriate action against the culprits... My heartfelt condolences."

Suresh Kumar Yoddha hailed from the Choupai village in the Soharamau police station area of Unnao. His wife revealed that last month, on July 28, Suresh was brutally beaten by his two brothers. The assault left him severely injured, necessitating hospitalisation. Despite medical care, his condition worsened, leading to his demise in the hospital.

Following his passing, the police took custody of Suresh Kumar's body for post-mortem examination. As news of his death spread, a significant number of Samajwadi Party workers and leaders rushed to the hospital to express their condolences and pay their respects.

Wife Alleges - Complaint Filed at the Police Station Went Unheard

Suresh Kumar Yoddha's wife has leveled serious allegations against the Unnao police. She stated that after the assault, she had lodged a complaint at the Soharamau police station, but the police failed to take any action. Instead, they allegedly dismissed her and didn't pay heed to her plea. The wife further claimed that the police had a connection with the accused individuals. She had been shuttling between the hospital and the police station, seeking justice, but her efforts were in vain.

Resemblance to CM Yogi

Suresh Kumar Yoddha was a star campaigner for the Samajwadi Party. During election campaigns, he was often seen accompanying SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. A significant reason for his prominence was his striking resemblance to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He had adopted a similar attire and speaking style, much like CM Yogi.

During the state assembly elections, a photo of Suresh Kumar Yoddha with Akhilesh Yadav had garnered considerable attention. They were seen having lunch together inside a plane. Additionally, a photo was captured of them together on a runway. Observing their closeness to the SP Chief, people began speculating that Suresh might soon receive a significant position within the party. Whenever Akhilesh Yadav embarked on campaign trails, Suresh was often seen accompanying him. Through Suresh, Akhilesh Yadav used to take jabs at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

