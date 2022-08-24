UP Police To Arrest Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Choudhury

Sapna Choudhury | File

In a fraud case, the Lucknow police of Uttar Pradesh are likely to arrest a famous dancer from Haryana, Sapna Choudhury. A team of Lucknow police has been sent to Haryana to nab the absconding dancer, Sapna.

According to police officials, the local court in Lucknow district has issued a warrant against Sapna Choudhury, as she did not surrender in a case of fraud. The organisers of a show in Lucknow had lodged a case against a Haryanvi dancer for not performing despite taking money in advance. The organisers had accused that due they had suffered huge loss, as the Dancer Sapna did not turn up.

A case was lodged against Sapna in the Ashiyana police station of Lucknow in which she was accused of duping the organisers of the show. The district court of Lucknow had issued an arrest warrant against Sapna Choudhury, after which she appeared and took bail on May 10.

The next hearing in the case was fixed for Monday, August 22, but neither Sapna turned up nor did she submit an application for waiver of attendance. Following this, the court issued a warrant for Ms Choudhury's arrest and directed the district police to bring her before it. A police team was sent on Wednesday to her native place to arrest her.