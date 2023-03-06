e-Paper Get App
UP: Police issues advisory against vulgar songs played during Holi

Meanwhile, the Islamic Centre of India in Lucknow has also issued an advisory for Muslims for Barawafat

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh police have issued an advisory to all district magistrates and superintendents of police to crack down on people playing vulgar songs during the Holi festive, informed department spokesperson A.N. Tripathi. 

"In view of festivals such as Barawafat and Holi, greater vigilance is required against such songs, as they evoke sharp reactions in society. Timely preventive actions are required to curb such tendencies and ensure amity in society," he said to news agency IANS.

Barawafat will be celebrated on March 7 and Holi on March 8.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Centre of India in Lucknow has also issued an advisory for Muslims peaceful celebrations of Holi and Shab-e-Barat/

Senior Sunni cleric, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, has asked Muslims to respect the religious sentiments of Hindus who will be celebrating Holi at the same time. "Muslims should visit the graveyards after 5 p.m and refrain from fireworks," he said.

Last week he had said,"We should respect each other’s religious sentiments and I appeal to not indulge in actions that may cause problems to those celebrating Holi."

