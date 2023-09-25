UP Police In Bizarre Situation After 2 Women Constables Seek Permission For Sex Change Surgery

UP Police | Representative Image

Lucknow, September 25: The Uttar Pradesh Police officials are finding themselves in a bizarre situation as two women constables, posted in Gorakhpur and Gonda, have sought permission from the headquarters for gender change through surgery. This is possibly the first time that the Uttar Pradesh Police is facing such a request.

The question before them is how they can permit the Constables to change their gender after getting recruited as women cops. An Additional Director General (ADG) rank official of Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed the two Constables had applied for gender change permission and mentioned different reasons.

"The main problem in permitting them to undergo sex change is how would other physical criteria required for male constables be matched if they are considered as male constables after surgery. There are different physical criteria like height, running capacity and shoulder strength for male and female category," he said.

The official said the recruitment criteria meant for men and women were strictly followed in the Uttar Pradesh Police and women personnel changing gender after getting job under female criteria would be defying the norms.

He added the headquarters had submitted the same reply in Allahabad High Court when one of the two women Constables approached the court after failing to get permission for gender change even after pursuing her case since January this year.

"The court asked the headquarters again to reconsider the request of the woman constable on merit basis and further prepare some norms for similar cases that may come up again in future," said another senior police official of the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters.

He added that the police authorities had already written a letter to King George's Medical University (KGMU) of Lucknow to get medical examination of both the Constables done through a medical board and give their opinion.

We are seeking opinion from all stake-holders related to women and gender issues

"We are seeking opinion from all stake-holders related to women and gender issues, apart from medical and legal opinion, before coming to a final conclusion," he said, adding, "The court will take up this case again in the first week of December."