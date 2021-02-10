UP Police guns down accused involved in beating constable to death

Lucknow: Within a few hours after a police constable was beaten to death by six goons of a liquor mafia in Kasganj district on Tuesday evening, the Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down brother of the main accused in an encounter in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Infuriated over another attack on Khaki by criminals, the Chief Minister has directed to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against the liquor mafia and his henchmen. The CM also announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of the deceased policeman and a government job.

The Constable Devendra Singh and Sub-Inspector Ashok Pal had gone to the house of Moti Shakya in Nagla Dhimar village to serve a legal notice. They were surrounded by Moti and his goons who stripped their uniform and thrashed them. Later, they took the policemen in the jungle where they killed the Constable and left the SI to bleed and ran away.

On receiving the information, a police party went to the village, infamous for illegal liquor manufacturing, in search of the criminals. They traced Alkar Shakya, brother of the main accused Moti Shkaya, who opened fire on the police party. He was killed in a return fire.

The ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that several police parties have been formed to track down and arrest Moti and his men, who are on the run.

Earlier, eight policemen, including a DySP, were killed in Bikru village in Kanpur Dehat when they went to arrest a criminal Vikas Dubey. Later, Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh and was shot down by the police when he tried to escape from police custody en route to Kanpur.

Meanwhile, the deceased constable Devendra Singh was cremated with full police honours in his Nagla Bindu village in Agra. His father Mahavir Singh has sought Moti’s head for his son’s killing.