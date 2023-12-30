UP: PM Modi Makes Surprise Visit To Meera, An Ujjawala Beneficiary In Ayodhya |

During his programme in Ayodhya on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the home of a Dalit woman Meera Manjhi. While coming back from his roadshow, PM suddenly reached the two room home of Meera and asked her for a cup of tea.

`Thandi Me Chai Toh Pilana Chahiye Na'

Meera Manjhi is also one among those who have been given invitation to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. As soon as PM Modi reached Meera’s home at Ram Ghat he asked her if there is anything she cooked today. She is said to have cooked rice, daal, vegetable and tea.

"Thandi Me Chai Toh Pilana Chahiye Na" (You should at least serve tea in this biting cold), asked Modi. After having tea along with the other family members of the house, PM Modi told Meera `Chai Thodi Meethi Jyada Thi Lekin Achchi Hai (The tea was a little sweeter but good). I told him that this is the way we make tea and everyone likes it, said Meera.

Meera Manjhi

Meera Manjhi is a beneficiary of the Ujjawala scheme and lives at Ram Ghat in Ayodhya with her husband, in-laws and children. She said to have been informed an hour before that one political leader would come to her home. According to her, the PM asked about the benefits she got from various schemes and about the family members.